Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 4,290 iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,172,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,173,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,408,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,576,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,224,000.

Shares of ISCG stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $58.82.

