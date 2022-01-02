Brookstone Capital Management Has $129,000 Stock Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $164,000.

Shares of PSQ opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.03.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

