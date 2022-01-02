Brookstone Capital Management Invests $222,000 in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $357,791,000 after buying an additional 128,470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after buying an additional 2,326,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $185,643,000 after buying an additional 157,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,101,000 after buying an additional 234,090 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEP. KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.