BSC Station (BSCS) Market Cap Tops $7.33 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. BSC Station has a total market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $598,599.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BSC Station has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00061169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.72 or 0.07880530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00058273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00075185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,220.65 or 1.00121621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007829 BTC.

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

