Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Decreases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,467 shares during the period. CarMax makes up about 1.3% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owned about 0.06% of CarMax worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.45.

Shares of KMX opened at $130.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.30. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.