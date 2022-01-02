Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 46,476 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 40,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 276,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 39,496 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

WY opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

