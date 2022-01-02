Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after buying an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $269,671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,976,000 after buying an additional 17,744,503 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

