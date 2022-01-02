Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.3% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,850,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.76.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $143.90 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.12 and a 200-day moving average of $115.90. The company has a market cap of $173.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

