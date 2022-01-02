Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $567.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $531.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

