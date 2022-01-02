Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Invests $2.02 Million in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

