Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cadence Bank provides consumers, businesses and corporations with banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence Bank, formerly known as BancorpSouth Bank, is based in TUPELO, Miss. “

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

CADE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,684,000 after acquiring an additional 153,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,957,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,130,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,781,000 after acquiring an additional 75,197 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,648,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after acquiring an additional 183,023 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Provides banking services

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.