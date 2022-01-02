Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 1,070 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,128,000. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 447,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares during the period.

SPEM stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34.

