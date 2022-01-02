Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 209,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.46. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

