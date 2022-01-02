Calton & Associates Inc. Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $253.98 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.18 and its 200 day moving average is $320.73. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

In other news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,250 shares of company stock worth $134,971,535 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

