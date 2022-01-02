Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.44% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRN. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PRN opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.31. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $90.13 and a one year high of $123.26.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.