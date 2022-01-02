Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 4,286 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 87,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,171,000 after acquiring an additional 39,094 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $111.69 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.