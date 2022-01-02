Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.98% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,676,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 137,277 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAPR opened at $29.33 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84.

