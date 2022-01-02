Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $40.30 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $40.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.