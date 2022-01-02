Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,645 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.