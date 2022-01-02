Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$59.33.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$53.45 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$28.67 and a 1 year high of C$55.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.5999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total value of C$2,706,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,648,114.63. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total value of C$522,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,707,866.37. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,350 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,147.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

