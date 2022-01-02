Capital Analysts LLC Buys 831 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1,204.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Shares of BIP opened at $60.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.64. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.