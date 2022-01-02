Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.83.

LLY stock opened at $276.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $264.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $161.78 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

