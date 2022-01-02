Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 146.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Equinor ASA by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQNR opened at $26.33 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

