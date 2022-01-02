Capital Analysts LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,776 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,763,000 after acquiring an additional 303,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 4.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 391,467 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 0.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PPL by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $30.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.