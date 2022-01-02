Capital Analysts LLC Purchases Shares of 242 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.96.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO opened at $238.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $138.14 and a fifty-two week high of $239.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.