Capital Analysts LLC Takes Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 50.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 15.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 4,448.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 427,063 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 118.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

