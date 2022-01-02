Capital Analysts LLC Trims Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZION stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

