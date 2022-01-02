Cardano Hits Market Capitalization of $45.65 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $45.65 billion and approximately $838.57 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002886 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.48 or 0.00244466 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00036766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003535 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00030808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.10 or 0.00512520 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00083020 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,927,753,982 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,488,832 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.