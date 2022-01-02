Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Buys New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $115.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $120.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

