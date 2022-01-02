Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Buys Shares of 10,324 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,417,000 after acquiring an additional 968,065 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,876,000 after acquiring an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,554,000 after acquiring an additional 679,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.20 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

