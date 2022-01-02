Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 97,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $241.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $243.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

