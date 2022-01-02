Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,261 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 11.1% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 399,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 387,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,503,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.61.

