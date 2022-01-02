Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 840 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 3.9% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 229,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22,967 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 137,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 505,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.79 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

