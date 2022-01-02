Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post $3.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $12.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.85.

Shares of CVNA opened at $231.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of -159.85 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. Carvana has a twelve month low of $194.70 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,757 shares of company stock worth $5,213,933 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

