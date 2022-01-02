Casper (CSPR) One Day Volume Hits $17.45 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Casper has a total market capitalization of $381.94 million and $17.45 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00063016 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.18 or 0.08029663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00075217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,010.79 or 0.99990087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,575,545,847 coins and its circulating supply is 3,028,564,258 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

