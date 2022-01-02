Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $345,000 Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hess Midstream by 24.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at $305,000.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.00. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 126.71%.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

