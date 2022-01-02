Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at Needham & Company LLC

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLBT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.05.

CLBT stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $10,209,000.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

