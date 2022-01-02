Celo Price Hits $5.10 (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Celo coin can now be bought for $5.10 or 0.00010833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $63.16 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.38 or 0.08021998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00058279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00076421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,073.32 or 0.99889858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,111,233 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.