Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CELTF shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Centamin stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,642. Centamin has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

