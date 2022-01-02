Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 1.8%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.94. 21,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,949,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,004 shares of company stock worth $996,815. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $460,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $1,691,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 814.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 231,675 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.