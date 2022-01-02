Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 1.8%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.94. 21,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,949,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,004 shares of company stock worth $996,815. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $460,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $1,691,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 814.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 231,675 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
