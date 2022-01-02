Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDAY. FMR LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 375,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,049,000 after purchasing an additional 250,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,239,000 after purchasing an additional 211,545 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.60.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,728 shares of company stock worth $58,659,092 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

