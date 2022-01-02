CHADS VC Price Hits $0.0502 on Major Exchanges (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $24.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005313 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,437,708 coins and its circulating supply is 46,284,631 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

