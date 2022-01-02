Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Decreased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 329.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 80.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,760,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $376.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.