ChatCoin (CHAT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $9,564.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,297.36 or 0.99951039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00074025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00033256 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $565.16 or 0.01194331 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00020819 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

