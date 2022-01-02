Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $208.73

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $208.73 and last traded at $208.73, with a volume of 6 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.45.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.51.

Christian Dior Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

