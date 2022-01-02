Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.34

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.34 and last traded at $101.99, with a volume of 2288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,874,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,744,000 after purchasing an additional 97,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

