Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $104.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,854. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.04. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,578,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,672,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 147,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

