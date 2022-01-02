Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Cisco Systems has increased its dividend payment by 26.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $63.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

