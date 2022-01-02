Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 97.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.5% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 71.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.34. The company has a market cap of $226.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

