Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Match Group by 220.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $132.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

